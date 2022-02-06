Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Bulls: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Feb 6, 2022, 3:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Bulls: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls When: 3:30 pm ET, February 6, 2022 Where: United Center, Chicago, IL Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers vs. Bulls: 2nd Half Thread Nash gives a firm denial when asked if Nets will trade Harden Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Bulls preview with Larry Golden Eastern Conference showdown: Embiid, Sixers battle DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster round up: better now or later? Is Maxey involved? Poll: What would you give to ensure James Harden is a Sixer next week? Loading comments...
Loading comments...