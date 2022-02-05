Poll: What would you give to ensure James Harden is a Sixer next week?

Philadelphia 76ers fans had seemingly resigned themselves to Ben Simmons remaining a Sixer beyond Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Then, like a jolt of electricity traveling through a portable defibrillator, the James Harden talks with Brooklyn were back to the forefront following yesterday’s report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Now, “the 76ers are expected to pursue Harden in the coming days and the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal.” A sweet hallelujah chorus was sung throughout Sixers nation.

The question, then, is what is the line for you to ensure the Harden deal happens this week? Presumably, a deal of Harden for Simmons straight up (with Furkan Korkmaz included to make salaries match) would not be enough for Brooklyn, who might rightfully believe the same offer would be on the table in the summer. On the other side of the equation, Brooklyn would surely snap call if the Sixers were to include rising star (and Rising Star) Tyrese Maxey. However, the Sixers reportedly would be inclined to wait until the summer when Brooklyn has less leverage, rather than part with Maxey.

So the sweet spot for a deal is probably somewhere in the middle, with names like Danny Green, Seth Curry, and Matisse Thybulle also in the mix. I would say Green clearly has the least value of those three players, given his age and non-guaranteed contract next season. You could make the argument for either Curry or Thybulle, as each is elite on one end of the court, but you would also have to consider the seven-year age gap and the ability to keep Matisse around long-term as a restricted free agent next summer. Something also to keep in mind, perhaps, is that Curry would lose incremental on-court value staying in Philadelphia if Harden were to come. Many of the two-man sets Curry runs with Joel Embiid would shift to Harden, whereas Thybulle’s role would not change at all.

Let’s hear it, Liberty Ballers nation. What are you willing to part with to make James Harden a Sixer by this time next week?