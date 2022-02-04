Report: Sixers ‘expected to pursue’ Harden ahead of trade deadline; Nets ‘open to discussing a deal’

Mere days ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers may actually be gaining traction on acquiring a long-standing target, James Harden, in a Ben Simmons trade.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, “there’s expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden.”

Charania also reports that role players like Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey “could sweeten a potential package.” It’s worth noting a Harden-for-Simmons swap is not financially feasible for Philadelphia.

However, “there’s no urgency for Nets officials, who have had steadfast belief that the current course, as is, has the means necessary for a championship.”

Harden is set to be a free agent this summer and has experienced a decline from perennial MVP candidate to All-Star guard.

“Sources say there have been growing concerns over Harden’s play style — one of dominant ball-handling and his own pace from his MVP and All-NBA days in Houston — that contrasts with the free-flowing, organic approach from his two co-stars,” Charania writes.

Further, Charania says a line of communication between these teams does not ensure a deal “will come to fruition.” Yet, the possibility of such a trade absolutely exists.

“Morey and the 76ers are primed to have their shot at Harden in-season, a potential deal that once seemed only possible in the summertime,” Charania writes.

“As the trade deadline nears, all eyes are now firmly on the 76ers and Nets to possibly get a deal done.”

