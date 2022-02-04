SB Nation Reacts: NBA fans, Sixers fans seemingly split on dealing Ben Simmons before trade deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Nearly eight months after reportedly first requesting a trade, Ben Simmons remains a Sixer, just six days ahead of the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline. At 31-20, Philadelphia is one game back of the East’s top seed and superstar Joel Embiid is squarely in the MVP race.

It’s possible adding reinforcements via a Simmons deal vaults this team into legitimate contention status. According to participants of a recent poll, the majority of NBA fans believe the organization should trade Simmons for the best available offer.

However, a much smaller contingent of Sixers-specific fans will be concerned if the trade deadline passes and Simmons is still officially on the team.

These two sentiments don’t run directly into contradiction with one another, yet it’s interesting nonetheless to see somewhat divergent opinions on a similar topic. In less than a week, all of these questions will have a degree of clarity.

