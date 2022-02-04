 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Podcast: Where will Sixers finish in Eastern Conference standings?

Dave Early joins Sean to discuss the latest Sixers news, including Joel Embiid’s recent accolades and react to Shaq’s latest comments about Ben Simmons.

By SB Nation NBA News
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s a jam-packed episode this week with Liberty Ballers’ own Dave Early back on the show.

Dave and Sean wonder why the Sixers couldn’t beat a Wizards team that was missing Bradley Beal.

Then, they celebrate a couple of recent accolades recipients on the Sixers roster. Joel Embiid secured back-to-back Player of the Month awards for the first time in Philadelphia franchise history.

Tyrese Maxey will be joining him in Cleveland for All-Star weekend as part of the Rising Stars games. Sean and Dave discuss how many Rising Stars they would take over Maxey (hint: it’s not many).

In weekly Ben Simmons news, they bring up Shaq’s most recent comments before diving into the latest trade rumors, with the deadline approaching next week.

What are the odds Daryl Morey’s less likely than likely words come to fruition? Is it Harden, Beal, or bust?

Finally, the Sixers are a game out of 1st place in the East as of this recording but have the 6th-toughest remaining schedule. What are their expectations for this team over the second half of the season?

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...