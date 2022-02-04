Podcast: Where will Sixers finish in Eastern Conference standings?

It’s a jam-packed episode this week with Liberty Ballers’ own Dave Early back on the show.

Dave and Sean wonder why the Sixers couldn’t beat a Wizards team that was missing Bradley Beal.

Then, they celebrate a couple of recent accolades recipients on the Sixers roster. Joel Embiid secured back-to-back Player of the Month awards for the first time in Philadelphia franchise history.

Tyrese Maxey will be joining him in Cleveland for All-Star weekend as part of the Rising Stars games. Sean and Dave discuss how many Rising Stars they would take over Maxey (hint: it’s not many).

In weekly Ben Simmons news, they bring up Shaq’s most recent comments before diving into the latest trade rumors, with the deadline approaching next week.

"He acting like a baby.”@Shaq went IN on Ben Simmons and says the Sixers star DM'd him mad for comments Shaq recently made on @NBAonTNT



More on #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/v263O0hCCc pic.twitter.com/LGl9dtOYHJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2022

What are the odds Daryl Morey’s less likely than likely words come to fruition? Is it Harden, Beal, or bust?

Finally, the Sixers are a game out of 1st place in the East as of this recording but have the 6th-toughest remaining schedule. What are their expectations for this team over the second half of the season?

