Podcast: Tyrese Maxey continues to shine

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast on the Liberty Ballers podcast network, LB community producer Paul Hudrick welcomes on the host of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Sixers Pre- and Postgame Live Amy Fadool.

They discuss the Sixers' rough loss to the Wizards while touching on bright spots Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe.

They also discussed Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, James Harden, and the upcoming trade deadline.

Just felt like one of those nights against the Wizards.

Is it time for Joe to get an extended look, even when everyone is healthy?

Maxey’s ridiculous growth as a point guard and shooter.

Maxey’s star potential makes him borderline untouchable.

How much is too much for Beal?

How good would Beal make the Sixers playing next to Joel Embiid?

How long would an Embiid-Beal championship window last?

Are the Sixers wasting an MVP season from Embiid if they keep Simmons past the deadline?

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean

You can watch the full video below as well:

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Liberty Ballers page on YouTube.