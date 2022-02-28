Report: Sixers ‘will be aggressive in pursuit of DeAndre Jordan’ after Lakers waive him

In the wake of acquiring James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers traded away reserve center Andre Drummond, who was enjoying a quality year backing up Joel Embiid. Now, they’re looking for a replacement, evidently not content with their primary options of Paul Millsap, Paul Reed and Charles Bassey.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday evening that the Los Angeles Lakers “intend to waive” DeAndre Jordan and sign DJ Augustin in his place.

Shortly after that news, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers “will be aggressive in pursuit of DeAndre Jordan — either placing a waiver claim or working to sign him as a free agent should he clear waivers.”

Millsap has largely struggled this season, including his four appearances with Philadelphia. But Jordan has been really, really poor as well. He doesn’t seem like the solution here. Giving Reed and Bassey a chance is worthwhile. Even Willie Cauley-Stein is still with the team on a 10-day deal.

Jordan hasn’t shown to be a playable championship-caliber center over the past two seasons. Adding him for the remainder of the season as an emergency choice could suffice, but he’s not someone who should hold down the backup five spot on a team with title aspirations.