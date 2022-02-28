SB Nation Reacts: Survey tabs Joel Embiid as MVP front-runner

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With James Harden officially a Sixer and his running mate Joel Embiid a leading MVP candidate, there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding this team. In a trio of recent polls, participants certainly made their voices heard.

One was positive, like 35 percent of people deeming Embiid most likely to emerge as the MVP frontrunner:

Another was a little less rosy, with only 44 percent of people thinking Embiid and Harden will mesh quickly (spoiler, that 44 percent has assuredly been correct through two games):

Those two polls were conducted nationally, while a third was exclusive to Liberty Ballers readers. In this one, 39 percent of voters believe Philadelphia will finish with the East’s top seed for a second consecutive season:

Although the James Harden Era is just two games old, it’s hard not to be optimistic about all three of these questions if you’re a Sixers fan. Embiid looks great and continues to stake a strong claim for MVP. Embiid and Harden already have discernible chemistry. They’re 2-0 and have outscored their opponents by a combined 47 points.

Enjoy this, y’all. The team surely is thus far.

