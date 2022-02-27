Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (110) Harden, Embiid and Maxey lead Sixers to two wins, we’re gonna live forever | out now

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily, Dan and Steve are in a great mood as the James Harden era in Philadelphia is off to a wonderful start after two victories over Minnesota and New York. They talk through the immediate chemistry between Harden and the team’s other two stars, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They also discuss Doc Rivers’ decision to start Matisse Thybulle at small forward, play Paul Millsap at backup center, and why Tobias Harris has struggled so much in these first two games.

Plus: thoughts on the murky Ben Simmons situation in Brooklyn and a look ahead to a difficult slate of games.

