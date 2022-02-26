Podcast: James Harden leads Sixers to dominate win over Timberwolves

The start of the James Harden era was a rousing success! In The Beard’s debut, the Sixers blew out the Timberwolves by a 133-102 score. Harden finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists against just two turnovers.
Dave Early joined Sean on the pod to discuss:
- How Harden didn’t show any rust after the layoff and how his passing jumpstarted the offense.
- The Harden-Embiid pairing and how each adapted his game a little bit to accommodate the other.
- Maxey’s shift to more of a secondary creator role given Harden’s arrival and how Tyrese thrived.
- Doc’s new staggered lineups.
- Matisse Thybulle as the fifth starter.
- Paul Millsap getting the extended look as the backup center option.
