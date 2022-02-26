Podcast: James Harden leads Sixers to dominate win over Timberwolves

The start of the James Harden era was a rousing success! In The Beard’s debut, the Sixers blew out the Timberwolves by a 133-102 score. Harden finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists against just two turnovers.

Dave Early joined Sean on the pod to discuss:

How Harden didn’t show any rust after the layoff and how his passing jumpstarted the offense.

The Harden-Embiid pairing and how each adapted his game a little bit to accommodate the other.

Maxey’s shift to more of a secondary creator role given Harden’s arrival and how Tyrese thrived.

Doc’s new staggered lineups.

Matisse Thybulle as the fifth starter.

Paul Millsap getting the extended look as the backup center option.

