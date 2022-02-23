James Harden the top-selling NBA jersey since the trade

James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia at the NBA trade deadline has created quite a stir. Fans are undeniably excited to see what the pairing of the Beard and MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid will look like on the court. While Harden has yet to make his official debut in a Sixers jersey (tune in Friday), that hasn’t stopped folks from getting ahead of the curve in seeing that new No. 1 in the Sixers’ red, white, and blue.

From Philadelphia 76ers PR:

“Since the trade, James Harden is the No. 1 selling jersey in the NBA across the Fanatics Network. The 76ers are the best-selling NBA team during that same time period.”

Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin is the CEO of Fanatics, and a close friend of Harden. Maybe a little “tampering” with the SEO? I kid, I kid. I would imagine sales are coming both from Harden supporters wanting to rock his new duds, and Philadelphia fans ecstatic about the team’s elevation in title contention. Undoubtedly, Sixers ownership is thrilled about the increased merchandise sales. If that makes the checks for those luxury tax payments easier to write, all the better for the basketball team.

It’s fun to see the excitement ramped up yet another level for this Sixers team. I can’t wait to see those No. 1 Harden jerseys out in the wild, particularly the authentic one on the Wells Fargo Center court.