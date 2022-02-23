Podcast: SI’s John Gonzalez joins Paul to discuss Harden’s fit next to Embiid & more

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast on the Liberty Ballers podcast network, Liberty Ballers Community Producer Paul Hudrick is joined by Sports Illustrated Senior Writer John Gonzalez, formerly of Comcast SportsNet/NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hudrick and Gonzalez discuss the James Harden trade almost two weeks later and how they see the partnership between Harden and Joel Embiid developing, who we believe has to make the biggest adjustments, Doc Rivers’ rotation, and the Ben Simmons fallout.

Reuniting with the first guest on the Coming in for a Landing podcast!

Initial thoughts when the Harden trade went down.

How will The Beard and The Process play together?

Who on the Sixers has to make the most significant adjustments with Harden here?

How does Tyrese Maxey fit next to Harden?

What does the starting lineup look like?

Will Doc adjust from his rigid rotations?

More weirdness from Danny Green on Simmons’ departure.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the links below:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean

You can also watch the video through our new YouTube channel: