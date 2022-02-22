Sixers signing veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-day contract

Finally, the Philadelphia 76ers are getting their guy. The team intends to sign Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia was the first to report the signing.

Cauley-Stein last played with the Dallas Mavericks earlier this season. Philadelphia will mark his fourth career team, joining Dallas, Sacramento and Golden State. He appeared in 18 games for the Mavericks, averaging 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds.

In seven seasons, the 7-footer holds averages of 8.8 points (56.4 percent true shooting), 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals. He’s a bouncy lob threat who, if he nabs the backup center gig, could benefit from James Harden’s ability to amplify rim-running fives offensively.

Of course, Paul Millsap’s passing, (potential) outside shooting and defensive savvy could prove more useful to head coach Doc Rivers and Co.

Regardless, though, Cauley-Stein gives Philadelphia another candidate to supplant Joel Embiid for short stints moving forward.