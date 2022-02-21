Maxey, Harris, Thybulle make appearance in new movie trailer for Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler finally dropped the first trailer for his new basketball drama film, ‘Hustle’, where there is a ton of Philadelphia 76ers easter eggs found throughout.

The main plot behind this film is that Sandler is a former pro basketball scout that tries to revitalize his career when he discovers potential in an overseas prospect with a checkered past, who is played by Utah’s Juancho Hernangómez. Sandler will be a mentor type of figure as they navigate a potential path to the NBA. ‘Hustle’ is a basketball drama and you could feel some of that heaviness and intensity behind the film within the trailer.

This trailer has a heavy Philadelphia and Sixers presence found throughout. We see the Philly skyline, Allen Iverson wall murals, Wells Fargo Center, and the Sixers’ training facility in Camden — all while having Meek Mill playing in the background. This film also teased a ton of NBA talent that will play roles within the film, with players such as Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Kyle Lowry, and Anthony Edwards making quick cameos.

I’m personally very excited to see how every player plays their role within the film. Will they act like their true selves or will they act entirely different from who they actually are in person? Can you imagine Matisse Thybulle or Tyrese Maxey playing the antagonist role on an opposing team? Regardless, it will always be cool to see a Sixer in the movie world.

Speaking of Maxey, talk about a guy who is having quite the remarkable sophomore season on and off the court. He’s been great on the court, putting up career-highs across the board. He recently made the Rising Stars game and can now add ‘movie star’ to his resume moving forward.

‘Hustle’ will make its debut on Netflix on June 10 of this year. Apart from NBA players, it’ll also feature some prominent film actors; starring Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall. Sandler and LeBron James will be the main producers.