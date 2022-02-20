Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (109) Sixers get housed by C’s then topple Bucks as James Harden becomes a beloved teammate already

On this week’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Dan, Emily and Steve discuss an up-and-down week for the Sixers as the team lost by nearly 50 to the Celtics and then notched a thrilling statement win in Milwaukee over the Bucks. Were there any worthwhile takeaways from the Celtics thud of a loss other than James Harden’s outfit and bell-ringing style? In lighter news, how about the Sixers’ ability to dust themselves off and regroup to defeat the defending champions in their building on Thursday night? With James Harden coaching up his teammates from the bench, the good vibes were in full effect. Listen for some praise for Georges Niang.

Also included: thoughts on Ben Simmons and Harden’s dueling press conferences, the Sixers-laden Adam Sandler movie teaser-trailer that just dropped, the buyout big man market, and wholesome All Star weekend Sixers content.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here!

Rate, subscribe, follow, review, enjoy.

LINKS:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean