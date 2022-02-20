NBA All-Star Game Open Thread

Most of the 2022 NBA All-Star festivities have wrapped up now. Saturday night saw Karl-Anthony Towns win the NBA Three-Point Contest after scoring a record 29 points in the final round, while Obi Toppin won what ended up being a very disappointing NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Finally, to cap off Sunday night, we have the All-Star game itself, starting at 8:00 pm ET on TNT and TBS.

First up, here’s the roster of Team Durant, coached by Erik Spoelstra. Joel Embiid is the star of the show here to represent the Sixers, after Kevin Durant selected the big fella with his first pick.

Joel Embiid

Ja Morant

Jayson Tatum

Andrew Wiggins

Trae Young

And the reserves: LaMelo Ball (replacing the injured Kevin Durant), Devin Booker, Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Dejounte Murray (replacing Draymond Green), and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Team LeBron is being coached by Monty Williams, with the following starting five:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Steph Curry

DeMar DeRozan

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

And the reserves: Jarrett Allen (replacing James Harden), Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet.

It’s fun to see a bunch of first time All-Stars in this year’s game. From young stars breaking out such as Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball and Darius Garland, to slightly older players like Jarrett Allen and Fred VanVleet who are just cracking the All-Star lineup for the first time, there are plenty of very deserving new additions.

Embiid should enjoy playing with so many fantastic passers in this one, with Morant (he feels primed to stand out in this game with his flashy playmaking and emphatic dunks) and Young in the starting lineup and LaMelo off the bench.

Enjoy following along with tonight’s action in the comments below.