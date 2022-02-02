Sixers Bell Ringer: Offense goes cold as Philadelphia falls to the Wizards

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 21

Tyrese Maxey: 10

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 4

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Aiming for a sixth straight win, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a five-game homestand against the Washington Wizards Wednesday evening. The win streak came to a halt, though, as they struggled to score inside the arc and let go of the rope at key moments defensively. Joel Embiid returned from a one-game absence due to rest, but wasn’t his usual MVP-caliber self and his supporting cast largely followed suit. Nonetheless, it’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Tyrese Maxey: 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal

Fresh off an electric 33-point outing, Maxey registered his 14th game with at least 20 points in this one. Late in the first quarter, he scored 12 consecutive points and assisted on the final bucket of the frame to have a hand in 15 straight points for Philadelphia. He buried a couple of step-back jumpers and long balls, and looked increasingly comfortable as a playmaker, executing shrewd passing reads. Over his past seven games, he’s dishing out 7.3 assists and his facilitating certainly seems improved compared to the beginning of the year. There weren’t many bright spots in this ugly loss, but Maxey’s offensive performance qualifies.

Rese ~rising~ to the basket. pic.twitter.com/pfbQxObWwp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 3, 2022

Isaiah Joe: 11 points, one assist, one rebound

For the first time this season, Joe has logged back-to-back double-digit scoring performances. He posted an efficient 10 on 3-of-5 shooting Monday and followed it up with 11 on 4-of-7 shooting Wednesday. His quick trigger and deep range paired well alongside Embiid, and he also converted a pull-up jumper in the first half. Joe was a very good outside shooter in college, but hasn’t found rhythm much this season. Perhaps, these last two games are a springboard.

Georges Niang: 12 points, three rebounds

The smooth-shooting forward chipped in 12 points, including a pair of triples, and provided some pop attacking off the catch. Niang was more dependable than eye-popping, but dependable showings from more role players might’ve helped turn the Sixers’ fortunes in this one. Twelve points also marked just his second double-digit scoring game since Jan. 21, so the buckets were a welcomed sight for him too.