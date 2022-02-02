Sixers assistant coach Dave Joerger returning to team’s bench full-time

The Sixers news got started on Wednesday with the announcement that Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January, and now we have another fantastic update from the team.

Assistant coach Dave Joerger has been away from the team since Nov. 13 to undergo cancer treatment. Now, the Sixers have announced that Joerger’s treatments finished in mid-December and he’ll be returning to the team’s bench on a full-time basis.

The Sixers also shared a comment from Joerger in their press release:

“Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be back around this basketball team. The last several months have been some of the most challenging of my life, but I am so lucky to have the support of Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand and the entire 76ers organization. Their support, along with my wife Kimberly, and my loving family, has been unwavering. Lastly, I may not be here today if it weren’t for the incredible medical team at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. For now, I’m energized by the trajectory of this 76ers team and am looking forward to helping our group reach the ultimate goal of an NBA championship.”

It’s great to hear that Joerger is doing well after successful treatment and is able to rejoin the team. He’s played an important role in organizing the Sixers’ offense since he arrived in 2020 as part of Doc Rivers’ new staff, and will now be back in action to take the team’s coaching staff back to full strength.

Joerger is returning right as the Sixers continue rolling, too. With Embiid charging up the MVP race and leading the team to a 15-3 record in their last 18 games, things are going pretty well right now.