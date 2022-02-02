Sixers’ Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

To the surprise of likely nobody, Joel Embiid was announced Wednesday as Eastern Conference Player of the Month alongside Western Conference Player of the Month Nikola Jokic. Across 14 games, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar averaged 34 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 blocks on 63.8 percent true shooting.

He notched one 50-point game, one triple-double, three 40-point games and scored at least 31 in all but two outings. The Sixers went 11-3 when he suited up and are now just one game back of the East’s top seed.

After also garnering the honor in December, he becomes the first player in franchise history to earn consecutive Player of the Month awards and joins Allen Iverson as the lone Sixers to win at least four times.

The big fella is on a historic and blissful run. He’ll start his campaign for a third straight Player of the Month nod Wednesday evening when the Washington Wizards come to town.