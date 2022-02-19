NBA All-Star Saturday Night Open Thread

In the Friday night festivities to open NBA All-Star weekend, Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey didn’t exactly cover himself with glory in the Clutch Challenge shooting competition or the first Rising Stars game, but he emerged uninjured and everybody loves him.

Everybody loves Tyrese Maxey!



He’s always smiling and having fun

pic.twitter.com/RKDAxQRfie — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 19, 2022

We now turn our attention to Saturday night’s competitions, during which no Sixers will be participating in continued protest to Andre Iguodala’s rightful slam dunk title being heinously stolen from him.

All-Star Saturday night - 8:00pm ET - TNT

The Skills challenge has been reformatted this year, with three three-man teams competing, rather than it being an individual, head-to-head bracket. The Antetokounmpo brothers competing together is a fun quirk, although they have the lowest odds to win. The three-point contest once again features two longer-distance shots from the MTN DEW zone. Trae Young is the favorite there, while Zach LaVine tries again to become the first player ever to have won both a dunk contest and a three-point contest. The dunk contest caps off the night, with Jalen Green almost even money to win, followed by Obi Toppin.

The full list of participants are below. Follow along with the action here in the comments.

Skills Challenge (first event)

Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo)

Team Cavaliers (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley)

Team Rookies (Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey)

3-Point Contest (second event)

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies)

Luke Kennard (Clippers)

Zach LaVine (Bulls)

CJ McCollum (Pelicans)

Patty Mills (Nets)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Fred VanVleet (Raptors)

Trae Young (Hawks)

Slam Dunk Contest (third event)