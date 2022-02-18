SB Nation Reacts: Voters overwhelmingly deem the Suns as title favorites

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Phoenix Suns are 48-10. They’ve won 18 of their last 19 games and are on 68-win pace. The Golden State Warriors have the NBA’s second-best record at 42-17, 6.5 games back of Phoenix.

Tabbing the Suns as title favorites is entirely justifiable and probably the most prudent decision. It’s also what many voters opted for in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, where the Philadelphia 76ers made an appearance in the championship discussion.

Despite being absent from the top five of that survey, the Miami Heat sit atop a power ranking of the Eastern Conference, which slots Philadelphia third.

Both of these polls feel very reasonable. The Sixers have a great chance to win it all this season, but a wide cast of credible contenders exist. Regardless, being in the conversation, with Joel Embiid and James Harden on the squad, isn’t a bad spot to be.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.