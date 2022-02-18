Podcast: Where Sixers stand at All-Star break

It’s All-Star weekend for the Talking About Podcast!

Liberty Ballers’ Dave Early joins Sean on the show to discuss a weird week for the Sixers where they lost by nearly 50 to Boston at home before beating Milwaukee on the road.

They then discuss Joel Embiid leading ESPN’s recent MVP straw poll and what they’re most looking forward to from All-Star weekend festivities.

Of course, James Harden is a Sixer now, so there’s plenty of that talk too. “Coach” Harden has been a model teammate in his less than a week in Philadelphia, giving Embiid and Tyrese Maxey pointers in practice. When can we expect James to return to the court from his hamstring injury, and what will the Harden-Embiid and Harden-Maxey on-court relationships look like when he does?

Finally, the Sixers have an open roster spot. Who is the mystery buyout candidate?

