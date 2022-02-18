NBA All-Star Friday Night Open Thread

NBA All-Star weekend is here, and although Saturday night’s contests and the main event Sunday night are the usual headliners, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy Friday night’s festivities.

Here are tonight’s schedule of events, featuring Philadelphia’s very own Tyrese Maxey.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game - 7:00pm ET - ESPN

Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins are coaching this year’s game. Maybe we’ll get some sound bites reminiscent of Walton’s late night PAC-12 broadcasts. Here are the list of participants. I recognize about a quarter of them, which I imagine officially makes me an old person. Anyway, enjoy watching “Cleveland Cavaliers legend” Booby Gibson.

Team Walton:

• Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)

• Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)

• Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)

• Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

• Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)

• Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

• Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)

• Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

• Ranveer Singh (actor)

• Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)

Team Nique

• Anuel AA (rapper)

• Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

• Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)

• Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

• Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

• Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)

• Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)

• Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

• Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)

• Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)

Rising Stars - 9:00pm ET - TNT

Two hours later on a different channel, we have something more closely approximating NBA basketball. As a reminder, this competition has a different format this year. Instead of being rookies against sophomores, or Team USA against Team World, there are four teams of rookies, sophomores, and G League Ignite players thrown together. They will play two games to 50 points, and then a third game to 25 points. I’m hopeful the target score setting will encourage some modicum of defense to be played, rather than a 151-138 finish or whatever we usually get in this game. Here are the rosters:

Team Barry

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Team Isiah

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Team Payton

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Team Worthy

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Maxey’s squad doesn’t have a lot of roster balance, featuring five guards, 6-foot-6 Beauchamp, and 6-foot-8 Herb Jones. These contests are usually track meets, though, so maybe it will work to their advantage.

Enjoy tonight’s events and follow along with your LB friends and frenemies in the comments.