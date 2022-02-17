Sixers close out first half of season with road win over the Bucks

George R.R. Martin hasn’t finished A Dream of Spring yet (he never will), but a dream might play out in front of Sixers’ fans eyes when Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey finally take the floor together in the coming days and weeks.

Tonight, the best player on the planet was everything Sixers fans dreamed he would be when the franchise drafted him eight years ago. The 2021 MVP runner-up took down the defending champions in a nationally televised game, as the Sixers beat the Bucks 123-120.

What a blast.

It was reasonable to dwell on how horrendous the Celtics thrashed the Sixers earlier in the week, but a win like this was the perfect palette cleanser before the Sixers head into the All-Star break, not taking the floor together again until next Friday in Minnesota.

I’m just riffing, baby. Here are some thoughts and observations from tonight’s victory:

Joel Embiid needs to be the MVP. Look, if for some ridiculous reason, I had an MVP vote last year I would’ve voted for Embiid. That’s obvious. Yes, it sucks he lost to Nikola Jokić then, but if history were to repeat itself this year, that’s just a disgraceful showing from the national basketball media. Embiid is even better this season! He’s 7-foot-2 and he’s adding Kobe Bryant and James Harden moves to his game. I know there is an inherent bias in me given the connection that Embiid has bred in Philly and that I’ve watched almost every game of his career, but I seriously try to step back and look at things objectively too. I just can’t fathom thinking someone is both performing better and more important to their respective team than Embiid is to the Sixers this season.

Unreal shotmaking from Joel Embiid



pic.twitter.com/ZvLz08XPfi — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) February 18, 2022

Harden’s impact is already being felt even if he hasn’t suited up for the Sixers yet. He spent tonight teaching Maxey his trademark grift, telling him to take it to the lane and get fouled and get to the line. Maxey responded by going for double-digits in the second quarter alone, on his way to 19 total points, leading to Harden himself showing him some respect. This video is going to get a lot of run on Sixers Twitter: