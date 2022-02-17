Sixers vs. Bucks: 1st Half Thread

The Sixers’ last game before the All-Star break... It won’t be an easy one, but a battle of Joel Embiid against Giannis Antetokounmpo is always an interesting one.

This could also be the Sixers’ last game before James Harden makes his debut after the break, and it’s a good chance for backup bigs like Paul Millsap, Paul Reed and Charles Bassey to strengthen their case for minutes before a possible buyout acquisition.

Game Info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: 8:30 pm ET, Feb. 17, 2022

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Watch: TNT

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

