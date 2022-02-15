Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Celtics: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Feb 15, 2022, 8:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Celtics: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics When: 7:30 pm ET, Feb. 15, 2022 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: TNT Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers vs. Celtics: 1st Half Thread SB Nation Reacts: Voters say Nets won Ben Simmons-James Harden swap with Sixers How viable is Paul Millsap as a backup center for the Sixers? To hear him tell it, James Harden is all in on Philadelphia Ben Simmons speaks Report: Harden ‘saw another talent hungering for his first ring,’ contributing to push to Sixers Loading comments...
Loading comments...