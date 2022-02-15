SB Nation Reacts: Voters say Nets won Ben Simmons-James Harden swap with Sixers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

If you were not already aware and for some reason came here to learn, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a trade last week centered around Ben Simmons and James Harden swapping cities. Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, a 2022 unprotected first-rounder and 2027 protected first-rounder followed Simmons to New York. Paul Millsap joins Harden with the Sixers.

The deal was certainly the most significant of the 2021-22 trade deadline. Conference rivals vying for a title sent out their discontented stars, roughly a year after the two sides pursued Harden the last time he wanted out. Weird, unprecedented stuff.

Anyhow, in a recent poll, participants seemingly favor the Nets’ end of this trade. Over 30 percent of voters believe Brooklyn enjoyed the best trade deadline, inching past the 28 percent of voters who prefer Philadelphia.

Similarly, 58 percent of voters consider the Nets, not the Sixers, the winners of this star-laden deal.

Personally, I feel both teams made out quite well here but have a very tough time favoring Brooklyn’s return. The swap felt like a win-win, really. But James Harden, even at his current level, is a lot better than Ben Simmons and now he stars for the 34-22 Sixers alongside their MVP candidate. Alas, we’ll get to watch this play out soon and determine who the winner is in the coming months, seasons and years. That’s the fun part!

