Sixers say James Harden out through All-Star break as he continues to rehab left hamstring

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday that recently acquired star James Harden will miss the Sixers’ final two games ahead of the All-Star Break, as he rehabs his left hamstring. The injury also sidelined him for his last four games with the Brooklyn Nets.

“In the interim, he will continue his treatment and on-court training,” the team announced. “Additionally, James will not participate in Sunday’s All-Star Game, and an update on his playing status will be provided following the break.”

On Friday, our own Dave Early reported that “a source indicates Harden may even sit through the team’s remaining four games before All-Star Break.”

Early also noted that this injury is to his left hamstring, while last year’s issue was with his right.

The Harden-less Sixers will face the surging Boston Celtics, winners of eight in a row, on Tuesday evening. They’ll wrap up the pre-All-Star Break portion of their schedule against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday.