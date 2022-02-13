Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (108) Embiid kills the Cavs, says goodbye to Ben, and James Harden arrives in Philadelphia | out now

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, with Dan absent on a study break, Steve and Emily discuss Joel Embiid singlehandedly destroying the Cleveland Cavaliers. What did the big man’s 40-point triple double signify for them? What have they thought of Doc Rivers going with BBall Paul over Charles Bassey as the backup center since the trade with the Nets? Then they talk about whether or not it’s began to sink in that James Harden is actually on the Sixers, as the video of Harden and Daryl Morey sharing a loving embrace upon his arrival in Philadelphia delighted our hosts to no end.

Finally, Emily and Steve do their best to talk through their feelings on Ben Simmons’ odd career in Philadelphia, and turn their attention towards what is sure to be one of the most bitter rivalries we’ve ever seen.

