Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid posts a triple-double and nearly ends Jarrett Allen

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 24

Tyrese Maxey: 12

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 4

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

The Sixers wrapped up their weekend back-to-back by the knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers, 103-93, Saturday night.

Joel Embiid got off to a scorching start, and capped off a dominant performance by dunking Jarrett Allen into the afterlife. Matisse Thybulle had his hands full guarding All-Star guard Darius Garland, but was still able to wreak havoc on the defensive end. Tyrese Maxey gave Philly the efficient scoring boost he’s becoming known for. Who is Saturday night’s bell ringer?

Joel Embiid: 40 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 69.93 TS%.

Embiid was on #TripleDoubleWatch by the end of the first quarter. He quickly put up 14-5-5 in the first 10 minutes of play.

Joel Embiid in the 1st quarter...



Joel Embiid in the 1st quarter...

14 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST

It was simply another MVP performance from the Big Fella. He did it from everywhere on the court, while finding his teammates and anchoring the defense. Cleveland did make it a game in the third quarter, but Embiid and the Sixers shut the door in the fourth. Embiid’s most impactful play of the game came in the second quarter, when he did this to poor Jarrett Allen.

(the angle of Embiid putting Jarrett Allen on a tall tee was even better on the Cavs broadcast)

Matisse Thybulle: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals, 1 block

Thybulle was charged with a tough ask, having to stick Garland all night, and Garland had a good night. Matisse was still able to make a big impact on the game. Thybulle started the game getting behind Cleveland’s defense where Embiid found him in the dunker spot. This has been one of the brightest developments for the Sixers’ offense this season. Thybulle still caused problems on defense as well, recording six steals and a block.

Look at how Matisse Thybulle stays on Caris LeVert on this play:



Look at Matisse Thybulle stays on Caris LeVert on this play:

Ends up with the steal and dunk.

Tyrese Maxey: 16 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 60.61 TS%

Maxey gave the Sixers what they needed from him tonight, which was just to be Tyrese Maxey. He gave Philly the secondary scoring boost it needed to supplement Embiid’s performance. It is already incredible how dependable Maxey is at just 21 years old.

There's no way you can stay in front of this, as a defender.