Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Cavaliers: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Feb 12, 2022, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Cavaliers: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers When: 7:30 pm ET, Feb. 12, 2022 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Embiid’s comments on Harden’s arrival show his continued growth as a leader Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Cavs preview with Chris Manning Sixers prep for battle with Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and 2nd-place Cavs Podcast: Sixers beat Thunder & James Harden is on his way Sixers Bell Ringer: no Thunder storm here —Embiid, Thybulle lock all windows & doors Sixers start post-Ben Simmons era off with win over Thunder Loading comments...
Loading comments...