Podcast: Sixers beat Thunder & James Harden is on his way

James Harden is a Sixer! Harrison Grimm joins Sean on the podcast this week to discuss the trade that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to Brooklyn in exchange for The Beard and Paul Millsap. Daryl Morey patiently held his ground and got his star in return for Simmons, but why are some national media types acting like it was an overpay for Philadelphia? What adaptations will the roster make with Harden in, and Curry and Drummond out?

Also, there was a game Friday night, with the Sixers defeating Oklahoma City, 100-87. Tyrese Maxey showed again why he was untouchable in trade discussions and Paul Reed got the first crack at the backup center spot in Drummond’s absence - resulting in some good and some hilarious consequences.

But again, James Harden is a Sixer. Get excited!

