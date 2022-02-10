Report: James Harden to wear No. 1 with Sixers

Following today’s blockbuster trade, James Harden — who is, if you’ll remember, a freaking Philadelphia 76er — has reportedly chosen to wear No. 1 with the Sixers in Philadelphia.

James Harden plans to wear the No. 1 jersey for the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell @YahooSports. No. 13 is Wilt Chamberlain’s retired number. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 11, 2022

For his career, Harden has worn No. 13, but that has long been retired in the name of one Wilt Chamberlain.

Now, Harden will strive to live up to the storied Sixers careers of No. 1’s before him like Michael Carter-Williams, Justin Anderson, Tony Wroten and Ish Smith.

Most recently, of course, Harden will be taking over the No. 1 from Andre Drummond, who’s on his way to Brooklyn.

In the mood for some more #JerseyAnalytics?

Here is the Sixers’ assumed starting lineup with their jersey numbers. Let’s see how they might look next to one another, aesthetically:

Tyrese Maxey | 0

James Harden | 1

Matisse Thybulle | 22

Tobias Harris | 12

Joel Embiid | 21

Damn good, in my opinion! Some awesome symmetry — no total number above 22, and no singular number above 2, which must be a league record (I’m checking with our stats department, stand by).

The other important note about this Sixers new roster is that it is a no doubt, bonafide championship contender, which is a wonderful thing to type.

Welcome to Philadelphia, No. 1.