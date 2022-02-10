Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (107) JAMES HARDEN IS A SIXER AND BEN SIMMONS IS NOT | out now

You guyssssss we did it!!! Originally live-streamed on YouTube, listen to Steve, Dan and Emily’s reactions to THE trade: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first round picks to Brooklyn for James Harden and Paul Milsap. Daryl Morey went out and got Joel Embiid a bonafide superstar running mate. Where were our hosts when the trade went down? What’d they think of entering the Deal Zone? How about the rivalry between Brooklyn and Philly now? We are so excited!

Hats off, Daryl. You did it.

(This pod will hit the LB feed at 10pm ET on 2/10/22).

