Mark Cuban still not over Seth Curry trade

If you’re looking for hope that Daryl Morey will get a strong return for the disgruntled Ben Simmons, look no further than the trades he made on draft night 2020.

You’ll remember that Morey famously got off the contract of Al Horford — while acquiring a solid veteran in Danny Green — and traded Josh Richardson and a second-round pick (Tyler Bey was selected) to the Mavericks for Seth Curry.

The Sixers clearly won the deal with Dallas as Curry continues to flourish playing alongside Joel Embiid while Richardson didn’t quite fit in his one season with the Mavs. Bey is not on NBA roster and is currently playing for the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

During a Q&A session with students from the Wharton School of Business at Penn, one heroic pupil asked Cuban about the deal.

Mark Cuban gets asked about the Seth Curry trade at a Wharton Q&A



“I hate you, next question” pic.twitter.com/TzmBNxo0TB — The Gastroenteritis Blues (@GastroBluesPod) February 1, 2022

The Cubes clearly hasn’t recovered from that trade. Who could blame him? Curry is helping anchor the Sixers’ offense next to the MVP favorite while Richardson left Dallas for Boston this past offseason and Bey isn’t even in the league.

That’s a win for Morey.