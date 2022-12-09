Joel Embiid says he won’t focus on international basketball until after Sixers season

After gaining U.S. and French citizenship this offseason, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made himself eligible to represent any of Cameroon, France or the United States on the international hoops scene moving forward. Reports about both France and the U.S., two of the world’s preeminent men’s national teams, vying for his services have circulated ahead of next summer’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yet Embiid told Marc Stein earlier this week that he won’t focus on that pending decision anytime soon.

“I don’t want to talk about international stuff,” said Embiid, whom Stein approached about the topic. “Because it’s the NBA season. ... I’m focused on us getting better as a team and me getting better as a player. I’m focused on making it to the playoffs and doing something there. I’m gonna worry about the rest later.

“It’s all about trying to do whatever is possible to win a championship.”

Embiid and the 12-12 Sixers take on the 10-14 Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at 7:30 p.m. EST inside Wells Fargo Center.