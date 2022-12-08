LeBron James, Anthony Davis probable for Friday’s Sixers-Lakers game

After missing Wednesday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Toronto Raptors game, stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as probable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. James missed Wednesday’s contest due to left ankle soreness. Davis exited early from Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a non-COVID illness. He subsequently sat out the second leg of the back-to-back.

Both are seemingly in line to return Friday and help keep the Lakers’ resurgence going. Since opening the year 2-10, they’re 8-4. Davis has been especially dominant this season, looking like the top-10 player he asserted himself as before injuries derailed his last two years. Through 21 games, the 29-year-old is averaging 27.3 points (65.5 percent true shooting), 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals.

Fortunately, it appears he’s well enough to play, so we should be treated to watching him battle with Joel Embiid. Two of the game’s greatest big men will take center stage in South Philly on Friday night. It all tips off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.