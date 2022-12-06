TDDF: Trea Turner is a Phillie, A.J. Brown revenge game, Sixers reeling, and more

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy discuss the Phillies making a huge splash in signing star shortstop Trea Turner to a massive deal. They also talk about A.J. Brown’s revenge game as the Eagles crushed the Titans, the Sixers’ absolutely brutal road trip and much more.

Trea Turner is Phillie

Giving John Middleton his due

Dave Dombrowski has cleaned up Matt Klentak’s mess and then some

Phillies are poised to be good for quite some time

It doesn’t feel like they’re done this offseason

Where does Turner hit?

Jalen Hurts has yet another MVP-like performance

If you’re still down on Hurts you’re just a hater

A.J. Brown is so good he got a GM fired

Why does it feel like the Eagles still aren’t getting respect at 11-1?

The Sixers’ road trip comes to an end

James Harden was not sharp in his return

Why does it feel like the Sixers are further from their title than ever?

How do you fix it?

