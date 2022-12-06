 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TDDF: Trea Turner is a Phillie, A.J. Brown revenge game, Sixers reeling, and more

Well, things can’t be going great for all four teams at once now, can they?

By Paul Hudrick
Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy discuss the Phillies making a huge splash in signing star shortstop Trea Turner to a massive deal. They also talk about A.J. Brown’s revenge game as the Eagles crushed the Titans, the Sixers’ absolutely brutal road trip and much more.

  • Trea Turner is Phillie
  • Giving John Middleton his due
  • Dave Dombrowski has cleaned up Matt Klentak’s mess and then some
  • Phillies are poised to be good for quite some time
  • It doesn’t feel like they’re done this offseason
  • Where does Turner hit?
  • Jalen Hurts has yet another MVP-like performance
  • If you’re still down on Hurts you’re just a hater
  • A.J. Brown is so good he got a GM fired
  • Why does it feel like the Eagles still aren’t getting respect at 11-1?
  • The Sixers’ road trip comes to an end
  • James Harden was not sharp in his return
  • Why does it feel like the Sixers are further from their title than ever?
  • How do you fix it?

You can listen to the full episode below:

