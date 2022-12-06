TDDF: Trea Turner is a Phillie, A.J. Brown revenge game, Sixers reeling, and more

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy discuss the Phillies making a huge splash in signing star shortstop Trea Turner to a massive deal. They also talk about A.J. Brown’s revenge game as the Eagles crushed the Titans, the Sixers’ absolutely brutal road trip and much more.
- Trea Turner is Phillie
- Giving John Middleton his due
- Dave Dombrowski has cleaned up Matt Klentak’s mess and then some
- Phillies are poised to be good for quite some time
- It doesn’t feel like they’re done this offseason
- Where does Turner hit?
- Jalen Hurts has yet another MVP-like performance
- If you’re still down on Hurts you’re just a hater
- A.J. Brown is so good he got a GM fired
- Why does it feel like the Eagles still aren’t getting respect at 11-1?
- The Sixers’ road trip comes to an end
- James Harden was not sharp in his return
- Why does it feel like the Sixers are further from their title than ever?
- How do you fix it?
