Will the Anthony Davis rampage continue in Cleveland? Then, who ya got: Luka vs. Jokic?

Listen, you need a break from the Sixers until Friday and I have just the thing you need. Tuesday night’s TNT games, wait for it... without the Sixers!

Joel Embiid had a big performance vs. Houston but wasn’t his usual self defensively. And had some huge missed free throws and turnovers down the stretch. James Harden returned but left us wondering if he wasn’t ready to do so. He perhaps was too ambitious, trying to stick it to his old fans in Houston, reverting to hero ball that worked when he was two steps quicker. Tobias Harris was scorching hot, but Doc Rivers drew up the game-winning shot for Harden, who couldn’t buy one. It was a cascade of blunder.

So, let’s pivot to the Tuesday main slate on TNT and see if we can at least make a few bucks on DraftKings.

As a Sixers blog it’s hard to come off that game where the Cavs mopped the floor with Philadelphia and not think of them as a regular season juggernaut here. We’re not positive which Lakers stars will be playing as of this writing, but Anthony Davis coming off his 55-point game seems likely to go, despite his status on injury report.

DraftKings know some of you were in a rush and for you there’s some quick single-game parlays already compiled. For example, if you think LeBron wants to show his old team what they’re missing you could pick the Cavs to cover the +3.5 spread. And that both LeBron and AD nab double-doubles. That pays +320.

But the Cavs have been hot even without Jarrett Allen and they may get the star center back. He’s listed as questionable for this one. So, it’s hard to feel great about that Lakers cover.

In a SLP, give me a Cavs Money Line, Anthony Davis over 27.5 (+-115), and LeBron over 7.5 boards (he’s averaged 8.6 this year). That pays us +340. Go heavy and make up for the last two weeks of my advice. We’re due.

The Nugz are 14-9 overall and 6-2 at home. That’s good for fourth place in the West. Dallas is just 12-11 and 2-8 away from American Airlines. So it’s pretty tempting to take the Mavs money line in a SGP.

I like Luka’s over 30.5 (-145) points, as he’s topped that in three of his last four, and feels a little more likely to erupt in primetime, doesn’t he? He knows a few extra eyes back in Europe will be watching this marquee matchup. Add on Jokic’s over 7.5 (-170) dimes and we’re at +300.

We hit both of those and we’re heading on over to Bar-Ly on Arch to spend our winnings and watch five games at once in our new kelly green B-Westbrook throwback.

