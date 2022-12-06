Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s 39 points not enough to snap losing streak

Sixers regular season Bell Ringer standings:

Joel Embiid- 8

James Harden- 4

Shake Milton- 4

Tyrese Maxey- 3

Paul Reed- 2

Tobias Harris- 1

Georges Niang- 1

An array of factors seemingly lined up for the Philadelphia 76ers to snap their two-game slide on Monday. They had two days off after Friday’s contest. All-Star point guard James Harden was returning following a 14-game absence. Their opponent was the 6-17 Houston Rockets. Instead, Philadelphia produced perhaps its worst performance of the season and fell, 132-123. Tobias Harris poured in seven triples and scored a season-high 27 points. Joel Embiid dropped 39 points, but wasn’t sharp defensively and committed some costly turnovers late. Shake Milton adapted to a new role and fared adequately with 11 points and four dimes.

There aren’t many positives from this one, but we’ll try to highlight ‘em, I suppose. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Tobias Harris: 27 points, four rebounds, three steals, one assist, one block

Foul trouble relegated Harris to the bench early in the first quarter and he failed to score that opening frame. But he notched 12 points in the second quarter and added 15 more after intermission. All night, he ripped through the nets from deep, drilling 7 of his 8 long balls to match a career-high. On multiple occasions, Houston would extend or snag a lead, only for Harris to respond with a three and keep the Sixers close or give them an advantage. He’s been excellent the last couple games and is now shooting a career-best 41.5 percent beyond the arc this season.

Joel Embiid: 39 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks

Facing an inexperienced, undersized Rockets frontline, Embiid consistently got what he wanted, often from the middle of the floor, en route to 39 points on 68.5 percent true shooting (12-of-21 shooting, 14-of-17 at the line). He bullied his way for buckets at the rim and knocked down jumpers, serving as the lifeblood of the offense. However, he only gobbled up seven rebounds and routinely failed to box out, which contributed to the Rockets’ 16 offensive boards. Due to foul trouble, and before he eventually fouled out in the first overtime, he avoid many contests around the rim. He also committed brutal turnovers in overtime on possessions that could’ve extended the lead. Embiid scored tremendously well on high volume, but left many opportunities on the table as a two-way force.

Shake Milton: 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal

Coming off the bench for the first time since Nov. 18, Milton enjoyed life as the lead reserve. He operated off the ball a good bit more and did so decently. He converted a bucket early via a dazzling dime from Harden, cut from the weakside for a score later in the half, sized up a big man for a pull-up jumper and also splashed home a three. How Milton adapts to running the show less often, and whether he can continue to invigorate the offense, is a relevant storyline moving forward. He handled his first test well on Monday.

