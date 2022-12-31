Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid triple-double, Harris, Melton help Sixers crush Thunder

Sixers regular season Bell Ringer standings:

Joel Embiid- 11

James Harden- 8

Shake Milton- 4

Tobias Harris- 4

Tyrese Maxey- 3

Paul Reed- 2

De’Anthony Melton- 1

Georges Niang- 1

The Philadelphia 76ers decided to end 2022 with a bang, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on the road Saturday night.

The Sixers jumped out to an early double-digit lead against the young Thunder squad. Contrary to some recent performances, the Sixers’ scoring distribution was widespread, with all five starters scoring within the first five minutes of the game. Thanks to the Sixers remaining aggressive alongside some horrific Thunder shooting in the second, the visitors headed into the locker room with a commanding 69-41 lead.

Luckily for Sixers fans, they kept this one stress-free, never letting the Thunder go on any sort of run to cut the deficit and securing the dominant win.

The Sixers were led by Tobias Harris with 23 points, Joel Embiid with a triple-double, and De’Anthony Melton with 17 points and an impressive defensive effort.

But whose effort was the best? Let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Tobias Harris: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Harris was aggressive going toward and under the net from the jump in this one. He led the Sixers in the first half with 16 points, shooting a perfect 7-for-7 field goals, all from within the paint to help his team build that initial lead. He ended up leading the Sixers with 23 points, shooting 58.8% from the floor. Harris was also refreshingly aggressive on the boards on both ends of the court, with five offensive rebounds and four defensive. The Sixers needed an energized presence for this second leg of a back-to-back with number of starters on the bench, and Harris was ready to fulfill that role.

Joel Embiid: 16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 blocks, 4 turnovers

How good is Joel Embiid that a triple-double felt like a relatively quiet night? With Maxey and Harden both on the bench, it would be reasonable to go into this one expecting huge points from the big man, but that wasn’t the case. It was a rough night of shooting for Embiid, finishing just 35.3% from the floor, but he found other ways to help the Sixers. He led the Sixers to finally out-rebound an opponent with 11 boards. Playmaking was a big part of his performance on Saturday night, with 10 dimes. He came up big defensively against a much smaller Thunder squad as well with the four blocks. And he did it all without really breaking a sweat.

De’Anthony Melton: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Melton showed off on both ends of the court in this one. He finished with 17 points to go alongside three steals and two blocks down the other end. This well-rounded effort was perfectly summarized by a few minutes in the fourth quarter. Melton started the sequence by putting up a block on 6-foot-7 Kenrich Williams and followed it up with a triple down the other end. During the next Sixers possession, he drove the ball down the entire court, weaving through the Thunder defense into the paint for a lay-up. He finished the night shooting 53.8% from the floor, sunk 3 of 7 from long range, and had five assists. And he did it all without turning the ball over a single time.