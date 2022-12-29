Podcast- The Gastroenteritis Blues: (151) Sixers Finally Lose & Discussing all things Harden with Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Dan and Emily discuss the Sixers’ eight game winning streak which came to an end this week as the team fell in predictable (but frustrating) fashion to the Wizards in Washington. What did they make of the loss, or the previous two games — a Christmas day fun win over the Knicks in MSG or a come-from-behind win-of-the-year against the Clippers? They talk lots about the tremendous play of Joel Embiid and James Harden, plus P.J. Tucker’s dead hand and Tyrese Maxey’s imminent return.

In the second half of the pod, the Gastro Gang welcomes back to the show Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports. The Tanking to the Top author most recently published an excellent, in depth exclusive interview with Harden, and he was kind enough to sit down to talk about how the piece came together and what Harden was like throughout their meetings. They touch on Harden and Embiid’s relationship, his answer about Game 6 against Miami from last season’s Playoffs, the recent report that he may prefer to head back to Houston this summer, and much more.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here!

Please rate, subscribe, follow, review and enjoy.

Happy New Year, folks.