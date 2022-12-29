Tyrese Maxey listed as probable for Friday’s Sixers-Pelicans matchup

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey “is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans.” That seems to be materializing.

As of Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. EST injury report, Maxey is listed as probable for Friday’s Sixers-Pelicans game. Due to a left foot fracture, he’s been out the past 18 contests. His arrival will give the Sixers their Opening Night starting lineup for the first time since Oct. 29 and just the seventh time all season. Although, it does seem like Maxey could come off the bench while he’s adhering to a minutes restriction in the early stages of his return.

Through 15 games, the third-year guard is averaging a career-high 22.9 points (56.9 percent true shooting), 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He’s also shooting 42.2 percent beyond the arc.

With Maxey back in the lineup Friday, we’ll unfortunately no longer be treated to his array of vibrant, eclectic sweaters, cardigans and jackets on the bench. That’s the lone downside here. But I’m sure everyone in Sixers Land is willing to see him swap those fun fashion statements for Philadelphia red, white and blue.