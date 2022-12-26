Tyrese Maxey eyeing return for Friday’s Sixers-Pelicans game

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey “is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans” when the Sixers face the Pelicans. A team source confirmed this news to Liberty Ballers. Maxey hasn’t played since Nov. 18 because of a left foot fracture. After missing the past 17 games, he’ll “likely be on a minutes restriction upon return,” per Charania.

Without Maxey in the fold, the Sixers have held steady, going 12-5. They’re currently riding an eight-game winning streak. Maxey, 22, is averaging a career-high 22.9 points (56.9 percent true shooting), 4.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game this season. His return will invigorate a talented and effective guard rotation that’s been spearheaded by James Harden, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton.

Philadelphia faces the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST for the second leg of their four-game road trip. That’ll presumably be the final game Maxey sits out before rejoining the active roster Friday in what should be a highly anticipated contest against the 20-12 Pelicans.