Sixers signing Louis King to two-way contract

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing Louis King to a two-way contract. A team source confirmed this news to Liberty Ballers. The 6-foot-7 wing has played 18 G League games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season, averaging 19.9 points (58.5 percent true shooting), 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Last year, he spent time with both the Westchester Knicks and Stockton Kings.

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing G League forward Louis King on a two-way contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. King is averaging 20 points a game for the RGV Vipers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 26, 2022

Justin Champagnie and Saben Lee are both currently on two-way deals with the Sixers. One will need to be waived to make room.

King played 10 games for the Sacramento Kings in 2021-22, where he averaged 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds. Back in 2019, he went undrafted after spending one year at the University of Oregon, garnering Pac-12 All-Freshman and Pac-12 All-Tournament Team honors. Here’s a highlight montage of his 33-point showcase against the Santa Cruz Warriors from last season.