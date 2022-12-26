SB Nation Reacts: Fans deem health and depth as biggest factors in Sixers’ win streak

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Led by Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have notched eight straight victories. They’ve vaulted from 12-12 to 20-12 and are only 1.5 games back of the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Their win streak has included victories over the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks, each of whom hold a top-six seed in their respective conferences.

Since Harden returned from a tendon strain in his right foot, Philadelphia is 8-1 with the NBA’s third-best offense, fourth-best defense and fourth-best net rating (plus-10.3). According to a recent survey, fans believe this resurgence is being fueled by health and depth. Harden and Embiid have played every game during this run and generally been quite good. Guys like Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang have all stepped up at various critical moments as well.

After a shaky first six weeks of the season, due to both underwhelming play and untimely injuries, the Sixers seem to have righted the ship. They’ll hope to keep the good vibes going on Tuesday when they travel to D.C. for a duel with the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EST.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.