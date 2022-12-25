James Harden addresses report that he’s ‘seriously considering’ return to Rockets this summer

On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is “seriously considering” a reunion with the Houston Rockets this summer in free agency.

Harden, 33, signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal with the Sixers this summer. The second year is a player option. Our own Paul Hudrick detailed the intricacies of Wojnarowski’s report here.

Prior to the Sixers’ 119-112 victory over the Knicks, Harden was asked about the report.

“Why would you ask me about that on Christmas, man?” he said, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “You didn’t say Merry Christmas or nothing. You asked me about something that I ain’t even … I’m not answering. I didn’t see nothing.”

Following the game, Harden was again approached about that news from Wojnarowski.

“I’m here,” he told reporters. “We’re playing very well and I don’t know where that report came from, but I’m excited to be here and we’re playing very well. We’re continuing to get better.”

Harden dropped 29 points and 13 assists on Sunday. The Sixers won their eighth consecutive game to move to 20-12. They’ll look to make it nine in a row when they return to the court Tuesday against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EST.