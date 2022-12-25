A Grinchy Christmas Woj bomb: Harden ‘seriously considering’ return to Rockets

Less than an hour before their team tips off against the Knicks on Christmas Day, Sixers fans were given a heaping lump of coal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James Harden is “seriously considering a return to the Rockets” in free agency.

ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July -- if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: https://t.co/ZqJGIL1ZeP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2022

For so many reasons, this absolutely sucks.

For the Sixers, they’ve won seven straight games. The vibes seem legitimately excellent around the team. Harden and Joel Embiid appear to be coalescing. Tyrese Maxey should be returning soon and it felt like this team could go on an extended run. They certainly still could, but this doesn’t stand to help anything.

But really what an absolute punch in the gut for Sixers fans. Imagine kids in the Delaware Valley opening up Harden jerseys on Christmas and gearing up to watch today’s game and then getting this news on NBA Countdown. Congrats to ESPN, who will get the desired outcome. Here we are aggregating this Woj bomb instead of spending time with family. Sixers fans everywhere are now pissed off in a moment they should be juiced for with their team returning to the Christmas slate for the first time since 2019.

Merry Christmas, Sixers fans.