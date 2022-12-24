Tyrese Maxey officially out for Christmas Day game against Knicks

Although Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is reportedly “close” to a return, and Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported the rising star was on course to return by Christmas, Tyrese has officially been listed as out for the team’s Christmas Day game tomorrow in New York.

Tyrese Maxey is listed out for tomorrow game vs the Knicks. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) December 24, 2022

Maxey has been out since fracturing his foot in the November 18 game against the Milwaukee Bucks. On the one hand, it’s unfortunate Maxey isn’t yet 100 percent and able to return; we all want to see the 22-year-old playing basketball again. However, at least the Sixers aren’t rushing him back to meet some sort of arbitrary deadline. The team has been playing great basketball of late, winning seven straight games over their recent homestand that just concluded last night. They can afford to be patient and ensure Tyrese is full strength when he makes his return.

In 15 games this season, Maxey has averaged 22.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. While his 16th appearance won’t be coming tomorrow, we hope to see him in his Sixers uniform again soon. For those who asked Santa for a fully healthy Tyrese Maxey this Christmas, I hope you get everything else you asked for this holiday season.