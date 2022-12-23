James Harden ties Sixers franchise record for assists in a single game

James Harden is widely regarded as one of the best shooting guards to ever take the court.

Nowadays, he’s solidifying a different legacy as a playmaker.

In the Philadelphia 76ers’ 119-114 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, Harden notched a franchise record-tying 21 assists. The record is also held by both Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 2, 1968) and Maurice Cheeks (Oct. 30, 1982).

Not bad company to be grouped with.

En route to the franchise record, Harden tied his career-high of 17 assists with over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. In a critical fourth quarter, Harden had five total assists.

And he’s making it happen all over the court.

From in transition...

To in the paint...

To kick-outs...

It was a great night for Harden and the Sixers all around, with the home team overcoming a 20-point deficit to come from behind and beat the Clippers to extend their win streak to seven straight. A huge key to that winning streak has been the partnership between Harden and Joel Embiid.

Harden is averaging over 10 dimes a game, and has been the fuel on the fire of Embiid’s recent stellar offensive performances. In the big man’s 44-point night against the Clippers, Harden assisted 22 of his points.

And Harden is doing it without giving the ball away very much at all. In Friday’s game, he had just three turnovers. That’s a 7 to 1 assist to turnover ratio.

Harden also notched his 70th career triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and his career-high 21 assists on Friday night.